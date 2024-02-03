Left Menu

Malayalam poet criticises Kerala literary academy for poor remuneration

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:30 IST
Malayalam poet criticises Kerala literary academy for poor remuneration
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Malayalam poet Balachandran Chullikkad on Saturday criticised Kerala Sahitya Academy for the ''poor'' remuneration he had received for taking part in one of its recent programmes and asked everyone not to bother him anymore in the name of any cultural event.

Hitting out at the academy, the apex literary body in the state, the poet said he received just Rs 2,400 as remuneration for delivering a lecture during a session in the International Literature Festival of Kerala and he had to pay the taxi fare from his own pocket.

In a critical social media post, Chullikkad said he met the travel expenses from the money which he had earned by acting in television serials.

He said he reached the venue of the programme, held here on January 30, on time and spoke on the topic given for two hours.

''A remuneration of Rs 2400 was handed over to me. The taxi charge for travelling from Ernakulam to Thrissur was Rs 3500, including the waiting charge,'' the poet said.

Taking a dig at his critics, Chullikkad said he had to pay the rest of the travel expenses from the money he had earned by acting in TV serials.

He also asked ''enlightened Malayalees'' not to ''disturb'' him anymore in the name of any cultural programme.

For mimicry and singing, Malayalees are ready to pay thousands and lakhs of rupees. However, the price fixed for a poet like him through the Academy was Rs 2,400, Chullikkad rued.

After the issue triggered a controversy, the Academy authorities said the poor remuneration given to the eminent poet was a technical mistake and that would be rectified.

Academy Chairman K Sachidanand told media that the issue was sorted out and deserved remuneration would be handed over to the poet.

His account details were sought, and money would be sent soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024