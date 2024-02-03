Left Menu

ZEE5 series 'Sunflower' adds Adah Sharma

Updated: 03-02-2024 17:08 IST
ZEE5 series 'Sunflower' adds Adah Sharma
Actor Adah Sharma will be featuring in the second season of ZEE5 series ''Sunflower'', the streamer announced on Saturday.

Created by Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show features Sunil Grover in the lead role, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni.

''Sunflower'', which launched on ZEE5 with its first season in May 2023, is a crime comedy, revolving around a murder case in the titular middle-class housing society in Mumbai.

Sharma, known for films such as ''1920'', ''Hasee Toh Phasee'' and ''The Kerala Story'', will play the role of Rosie, a charismatic bar dancer, in season two.

''As an actor, I read Rosie's part and I was very excited that Vikas Behl and Chaitali have written a part for a girl who is funny, scary, sarcastic, sweet, evil all of it in one human. Saying such wicked things, doing things that I would never do in real life is also a little intoxicating,'' Sharma said in a statement.

The upcoming season will see Grover returning as Sonu Singh, Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe.

The second season of ''Sunflower'' will debut on ZEE5 soon.

