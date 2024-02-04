Left Menu

Here's how Kiara Advani gets ready for her "favourite day of week"

Kiara took to Instagram stories to treat her fans with a glimpse into her lazy Sunday activities.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:49 IST
Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani recently shared a glimpse of her Sunday activities as she dressed up for her favourite day of the week. Kiara took to Instagram stories to treat her fans with a glimpse into her lazy Sunday activities.

In the clip, she can be seen posing in front of the mirror, capturing a candid moment. She wore a short white dress with orange prints, that teamed with brown slippers. Kiara chose no makeup look, leaving her long and straight hair free on her shoulders. Kiara captioned the video with, "Just getting ready for my favourite day of the week."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. 'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others. She was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

If reports are to be believed, she is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr- starrer 'War 2'. However, an official confirmation is awaited. (ANI)

