Woman hangs self in Greater Noida home
- India
A 23-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide at her rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police officials said on Monday.
The woman, who hailed from Bihar's Araria district, lived at Kheda Bhood colony in Surajpur area here, they said.
''On Sunday, local police station officials were alerted that a woman had died in a house by hanging herself from the fan,'' a police spokesperson said.
''The police team rushed to the site. The body was taken into custody and the area was secured for police inspection,'' the spokesperson said.
Preeti had been married to Suman Biswas for two years and both were living in the rented accommodation here, the police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts were on to ascertain the reason behind her taking the extreme step, the police added.
