One Piece Chapter 1107: Release Date and Predictions and More

One Piece Chapter 1107 is coming out soon, and fans are really looking forward to it. This chapter is part of the Egghead Island story and things are getting exciting. We're about to see some amazing battles and big moments as this part of the story wraps up, and it's also going to get us ready for an even bigger story that's coming next.

Last week's chapter was full of action, and now everyone can't wait to see what happens in Chapter 1107. This chapter is expected to have some of the best fights and important moments about Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1107 Released Details

One Piece Chapter 1107 will be available on Monday, February 19, 2024, at midnight Japan time. Depending on where you are in the world, you might get it at a different time on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Here are the times for different places:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, February 19, 2024

Australia Central Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, February 19, 2024

You can read the chapter on official sites like Viz Media, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer a good way to read the chapter and support the creators.

One Piece Chapter 1107 Prediction

For One Piece Chapter 1107, fans are buzzing with anticipation but official spoilers haven't been released yet. However, looking at where the story is heading, it's expected that Chapter 1107 will bring some thrilling moments and key developments on Egghead Island. Here’s what might happen:

Giant Warrior Pirates' Arrival: The chapter might introduce the powerful Giant Warrior Pirates arriving on Egghead Island, adding to the excitement.

Luffy vs. Saturn Showdown: A major highlight could be Luffy fighting Saturn. Fans are speculating Luffy will use Gear 5, his powerful transformation, to battle this tough enemy.

Evacuation Mission: The story may also focus on efforts to rescue Kuma and Bonney from the Fabriophase. Sanji could play an important role here, especially in dealing with Kizaru.

Flashback for Dorry and Brogy: To give context to Dorry and Brogy’s appearance, there might be a flashback showing them learning about Luffy. This could also explain why they recognize Luffy's Gear 5 form as Sun God Nika, motivating them to help him.

Bonney's Fight: The chapter might show Bonney getting ready to confront Saturn with the assistance of Pacifista allies to save her father and Dr. Vegapunk.

Zoro vs. Rob Lucci: The end of the chapter could switch the focus to Zoro’s fight against Rob Lucci, providing answers to the ongoing questions about this battle.

One Piece Chapter 1106 recap

In One Piece Chapter 1106, the story kicks off with a mysterious ship breaking through the Marine blockade on its way to Egghead Island. We see Luffy transforming into Gear 5 to dodge the Marines who have discovered him. At the same time, Bonney and her companions are falling from the sky, and Dr. Vegapunk instructs Atlas to inform Bonney that she has more authority over the Pacifistas than even the Gorosei do.

This revelation causes the Pacifistas to turn against the Marines. In a shocking turn, Saint Saturn stabs Dr. Vegapunk for betraying them. As Kizaru attempts to eliminate Bonney and the others, Luffy intervenes, punching Kizaru away and turning the ground into rubber to ensure a soft landing for his friends.

Bonney rushes to Dr. Vegapunk's aid and is surprised to see Luffy in his Gear 5 form, reminiscent of the Nika pose her father taught her about. Dr. Vegapunk confirms to Bonney that Luffy is indeed Nika, allowing Bonney to tap into Nika-like powers through her Devil Fruit once more. The chapter concludes with the arrival of Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates, who have come to assist Luffy and his group, hailing him as the Sun God.

