Left Menu

Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 02:57 IST
Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Television viewership of Sunday's Grammy awards rose 34% from last year to an average of 16.9 million people, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

The audience was the highest for music's biggest awards show since a pre-pandemic ceremony in 2020, CBS said. Taylor Swift

made history during Sunday's telecast, winning an unprecedented fourth album of the year award with her pop record "Midnights," and women swept the major awards.

CBS said live viewership of the show on streaming service Paramount+ hit a record, jumping 173% from a year ago, but it did not provide the size of the streaming audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024