HSBC Mutual Fund launches new offering focussed on multi-asset allocation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@HSBCIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

HSBC Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of new fund offering (NFO) for an open-ended scheme focussed on multi asset allocation.

The fund aims to invest the corpus in equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market securities and gold/silver ETFs.

It aims to generate long-term capital growth, help reduce volatility and offer diversification as well as invest across market caps based on prevailing valuation comfort, HSBC Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Multi asset allocation funds enable customers in diversification along with asset rebalancing, it said.

The NFO opens on February 8 and closes on February 22 and will reopen on March 1, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

