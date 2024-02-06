Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra gorges on noodles, shares picture

From going on a long drive to gorging on a bowl filled with hot noodles, the 'Mary Kom' star treated fans to glimpses showing how she welcomed the rains.

06-02-2024
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying LA's rainy weather to the fullest. From going on a long drive to gorging on a bowl filled with hot noodles, the 'Mary Kom' star treated fans to glimpses showing how she welcomed the rains.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a video of her husband Nick Jonas driving to the tunes of Shreya Ghoshal's song 'Qaraar'. She captioned the clip, "Monsoon in LA?" She also shared a photo of herself gorging on piping hot Maggi noodles while enjoying the view of the rains from her window.

"Who else needs Maggi noodles in the rain?" she wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Nick recently performed in India with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the first time. He received a warm welcome from the desi fans as he crooned at Lollapalooza 2024. haring his warm experience performing in India, his first gig of 2024, Nick took to social media and wrote, "Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out."

Nick is no stranger to Indians, who fondly call him "jiju". During his performance, at several instances, the crowd erupted with chants of 'jiju jiju' as the pop band played for them. During one instance, while introductions of the band were being made, Kevin said, "And this is jiju." (ANI)

