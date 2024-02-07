"Those who claim the recognition doesn't matter are lying": Carey Mulligan

English actor Carey Mulligan believes that performers who claimed "the recognition doesn't matter are lying." Mulligan has been nominated for best actress at this year's Academy Awards for her role as Felicia Montealegre in Bradley Cooper's film 'Maestro.'

The Hollywood Reporter reported citing The London Times where she said that the "nomination is just the coolest thing. Because it's from your peers. It's wicked." She added, "Those who claim the recognition doesn't matter are lying."

She noted that she is especially gutted by Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who was not nominated for best director at this year's Oscars, despite widespread public outrage. "I'm gutted for Greta because I don't know what else you can do as a director to get nominated," Mulligan told the Times.

"You make a critically acclaimed film that's also an incredible global success, and yet you don't get nominated?" Mulligan also appeared in this year's 'Saltburn,' which was written and directed by Emerald Fennell and received no Oscar nominations, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

"I went to the Saltburn premiere in L.A., and I sat with Em, and there were 1,700 people having the greatest experience, so I don't know," she said. "I think the main takeaway is just how incredibly it was picked up. Initially, people didn't know how to respond and then suddenly it took over the internet and now it's become this enormous phenomenon where you can buy candles called Jacob Elordi's Bathwater," she said.

'Saltburn' was Mulligan's second collaboration with Fennell, following her Oscar nomination for her portrayal in 2020's 'Promising Young Woman.' Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the same film. (ANI)

