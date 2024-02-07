Left Menu

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani announce separation: Decided to part ways mutually and amicably

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:29 IST
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani announce separation: Decided to part ways mutually and amicably
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Esha Deol and entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani on Wednesday confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Rumours of their split were doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now.

Esha and Bharat, who share daughters Radhya and Miraya, said the separation is ''mutual and amicable''.

''We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout,'' the duo said in a joint statement.

Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot with Bharat on June 29, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024