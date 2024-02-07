Left Menu

Former UK pop star Gary Glitter, jailed for child sex crimes, denied parole

Former British pop singer Gary Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star but was later convicted of child sex crimes, lost a bid to be released from prison on parole, officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-02-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 16:15 IST
Former UK pop star Gary Glitter, jailed for child sex crimes, denied parole
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British pop singer Gary Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star but was later convicted of child sex crimes, lost a bid to be released from prison on parole, officials said on Wednesday. Glitter, 79, whose real name is Paul Gadd, rose to prominence with the hit song "Rock and Roll", and became renowned for his figure-hugging shiny silver jump suits and platform shoes.

But he was later convicted of a number of child sex abuse offences including indecently assaulting three girls and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015. He was released in February 2023 but was returned to jail the following month for breaching the conditions of his release. Following a hearing last month, the Parole Board said it had concluded he should not be allowed out of prison.

"After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public," the Board said in a summary. It said Gadd would be eligible for another review "in due course" but if not released would serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars until 2031.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024