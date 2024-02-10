Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized due to chest pain

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, officials of the health facility said.

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said.

''Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later,'' the hospital spokesperson said.

The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am.

''The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist," a doctor at the hospital told PTI. Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil.

