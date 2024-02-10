Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello finalize divorce 7 months after initial filing

Colombian-American actor Sofia Vergara and American actor Joe Manganiello have finally come to an agreement to finalize their divorce. According to a file, acquired by People magazine on Friday, the divorce case is being handled as an uncontested action, which means both parties appeared and entered into a written agreement regarding their property and marriage, which is being or has been submitted to the court.

Manganiello sought the court to terminate spousal support for both parties and legal fees will be ordered by the proposed decision, according to the documents. They announced their breakup in July in a joint statement with Page Six.

The former couple married in November 2015 at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and had been together for seven years before they announced their split. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the now-exes said.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Two days after the joint statement, Manganiello filed for divorce from America's Got Talent presenter, alleging irreconcilable differences.

He cited the date of separation as July 2 and mentioned that they had a prenup. Vergara later requested in a second motion that the court uphold the former couple's prenuptial agreement.

In January, Vergara told Spanish newspaper El Pais that she and Manganiello disagreed on increasing their family, which led to their divorce. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," the 'Griselda' actor explained.

"I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." Vergara, who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, continued, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

"I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things," she added. "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

In the time since then, the pair have each moved on. Manganiello has been dating actor Caitlin O'Connor, while the 'Modern Family' alum has been caught on several occasions with orthopaedic physician Justin Saliman in recent months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)