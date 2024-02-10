Renowned Dhrupad singer, Laxman Bhatt Tailang, passes away at the age of 95

Dhrupad singer Laxman Bhatt Tailang, who was recently conferred with a Padma Shri, died at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 95.

Tailang was admitted to the hospital where he was being treated for chest infection. He passed away this morning and his funeral was held at Brahmpuri area, his family said.

A classical music maestro, Tailang was credited for creating 'Pachrang', a new form of singing. He was born into the family of Dhrupad exponents and his father was the famous Dhrupad singer Pandit Madho Bhatt Tailang.

Tailang also taught classical music at Banasthali Vidyapith and Rajasthan Music Institute.

