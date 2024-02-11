Left Menu

"I would do horror until I die," says Jenna Ortega as she expresses her love for genre

Actor Jenna Ortega, known for projects like 'Wednesday', 'X' and 'Scream', said "horror is everything" to her, according to People.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 16:31 IST
"I would do horror until I die," says Jenna Ortega as she expresses her love for genre
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Instagram ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jenna Ortega, known for projects like 'Wednesday', 'X' and 'Scream', said "horror is everything" to her, according to People. While talking about her 2024 Super Bowl commercial, the 'Wednesday' star shared, "I would do horror until I die. It's the best."

Ortega said that the genre will "always be home" for her, and added, "I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything. They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary. They're adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats." As a fan herself, the 'Beetlejuice 2' star loves watching the genre as much as acting in it.

"I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favourite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework," she told People. "So I think there's just something beautiful about horror and profound." Despite her love of the genre and frequency of acting in scary movies, Ortega said she "can't claim" the title of "scream queen."

"I respect the title too much, and I want to give it to so many other people," she says. The star recently took her acting skills to a new place, a Super Bowl commercial.

Ortega tapped into her horror talents for the teaser but the full advertisement doesn't have any of those scary elements. "I kind of pull people in with the horror aspect and I think people think we're leading that route," she said, adding that the teaser also pulled her into the project. "I'll always be happy to do a horror project, which is why it was fun paying homage to it in that little teaser," reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024