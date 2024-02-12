Left Menu

Ed Sheeran, Prateek Kuhad set to perform in Mumbai on this date

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:59 IST
Prateek Kuhad, Ed Sheeran (Image Source: Instagram, X). Image Credit: ANI
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Sheeran's gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on March 16.

Excited about the show Prateek Kuhad took to Instagram story and wrote, "Excited to join @teddysphotos +-=/ x 2024 Tour! See you soon Mumbai." Prateek Kuhad will set the tone for the evening, showcasing songs for which he is known best and his new releases.

Interestingly, Calum Scott will mark his presence at the show. This visit marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017.

This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Released to critical acclaim in May and September respectively, Sheeran worked with The National's Aaron Dessner on both LPs. Sheeran's two-hour + - = / x Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 - "Plus," "Multiply" (2014), "Divide" (2017), "Equals" (2021) and the new "Subtract," and also includes a song from 2019's "No. 6 Collaborations Project" ("Blow"). Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured.

He was also spotted partying with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira, Malaika Arora and others at filmmaker Farah Khan's residence, who hosted the much-publicised night in honour of the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

