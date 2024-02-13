NFVF calls on filmmakers to apply for funding for FY 2024-25

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has called on experienced filmmakers as well as those with limited experience to apply for funding for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Applications were opened on Monday for submissions for the categories of development Tiers 1 & 2, production, post-production and archive.

Funding exclusions include development – Tier 3 - across fiction and non-fiction applications and production of web series across all tiers. Submissions will close on 8 March 2024 at 5pm.

“Individuals, companies and organisations may submit funding applications to the NFVF for any of the open funding categories stated above. Specific conditions are applicable for each funding category, and it is important for applicants to take careful note of these conditions before submitting an application,” the NFVF said.

The tier breakdown is as follows:

Tier 1: Experienced filmmakers who have a proven track record for developing and producing 3 - 5 theatrically released feature films.,

Tier 2: Filmmakers with limited experience but who have developed and produced 1 - 2 theatrical feature films, television fiction, documentaries, 2 - 3 short films and/or commercials seeking to venture into feature film development and production.

Tier 3: New entrants into the industry, particularly recent film school graduates from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. This intervention is geared towards first time filmmakers having a “calling card” in the film industry. This tier is only eligible for short film funding.

The NFVF Funding Policy may be downloaded here: https://www.nfvf.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/NFVF-FUNDING-POLICY-FINAL.pdf.

“Applications submitted before the 23rd of February 2024 will receive a priority compliance assessment. This means if your application is non-compliant, you will be timeously informed and have an opportunity to make corrections before the official closing date,” the NFVF said.

Applicants need to register and complete the online application form using the following link: https://nfvf.praxisgms.co.za/

Applicants have been advised to note the following disclaimers:

Tier yourself accordingly.

Carefully read the definitions of the sub-categories before selecting.

It is advisable that the main applicant applies instead of using a 3rd party to apply on their behalf.

Only recently certified documents will be accepted (With a dated stamp not older than six months from date of application.)

Only valid documents will be allowed (documents that have not expired.)

Applications which do not meet compliance will be disqualified.

No late applications will be accepted.

For any queries regarding applications, please contact:

Nadine Cloete

Non-Fiction Manager

Email: nadinec@nfvf.co.za

OR

Refiloe Hlabioa

Fiction Manager

Email: refiloeh@nfvf.co.za

For any queries regarding technical issues with submissions, please contact:

Thandekile Hlatshwayo

Applications Officer

Email: thandekiles@nfvf.co.za

OR

Manti Sekwakwa

Applications Officer

Email: mantis@nfvf.co.za

NFVF Telephone: 011 484 0880

