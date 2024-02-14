Left Menu

"Proud moment for all Indians": Madhur Bhandarkar, Shankar Mahadevan after attending BAPS Mandir inauguration

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and musician Shankar Mahadevan on Wednesday attended the inauguration of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:21 IST
"Proud moment for all Indians": Madhur Bhandarkar, Shankar Mahadevan after attending BAPS Mandir inauguration
Madhur Bhandarkar and Shankar Mahadevan (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and musician Shankar Mahadevan on Wednesday attended the inauguration of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. After attending the ceremony of the Hindu Temple, Bhandarkar said that it is a proud moment for all the Indians.

"It was great & there was a lot of excitement. Everyone- the people of the Indian diaspora was very happy. It is a proud moment for all the Indians. I thank the ruler of UAE. It was a great moment," he told ANI. Mahadevan also shared his happiness over the grand BAPS mandir opening in Abu Dhabi.

"Epic event that's happened here in Abu Dhabi. Something that I think we can only dream of and dream has come true. A beautiful mandir has come up over here. And today was the inauguration at the hands of our prime minister. And it is such a beautiful temple and it's really great of the UAE government also to join hands with our culture. We have such a historical happening today," he said. Actors Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi also marked their presence at the inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, "I worship Maa Bharti. 'parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'..." Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress.

"UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times," he said. "This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also announced that the UAE Vice-President has given a piece of land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers. The Prime Minister further underscored the cultural and diplomatic importance of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024