Left Menu

Linda Hamilton says she won't watch 'Stranger Things' season 5 after starring in it

The Terminator star Linda Hamilton, who is a self-confessed fan of Netflix series Stranger Things, says she wont be watching the fifth season of the period sci-fi drama after playing a role in it. Hamilton, 67, said now that she is part of the show, the story is kind of ruined for her.When you really buy into something, you dont see yourself in it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:04 IST
Linda Hamilton says she won't watch 'Stranger Things' season 5 after starring in it
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Terminator'' star Linda Hamilton, who is a self-confessed fan of Netflix series ''Stranger Things'', says she won't be watching the fifth season of the period sci-fi drama after playing a role in it. The series, created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, became something of a cultural phenomenon when its first season released on Netflix in 2016. Hamilton, 67, said now that she is part of the show, the story is kind of ruined for her.

''When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch once I'm in something,'' she told Us Weekly.

''It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won't be watching,'' the actor said, adding that she has watched every other season of the show ''with relish''. ''I just love it,'' she added.

''Stranger Things'' revolves around a group of young friends in the Indiana of 1980. They unwittingly become a part of strange happenings in their town of Hawkins.

The series stars Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in key roles. Duffer Brothers have already announced that the fifth season of the show will conclude the story. The fifth season is yet to have a confirmed release date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024