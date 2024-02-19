Left Menu

Salman Khan, Ram Charan to launch trailer of Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' on this date

Makers of the much-awaited patriotic thriller 'Operation Valentine' starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are all set to unveil the official trailer. And it will be launched by none other than Salman Khan and Ram Charan.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:43 IST
Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Varun Tej (Image Source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The launch of the much-awaited patriotic thriller 'Operation Valentine' starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar is all set to be unveiled by Salman Khan and Ram Charan on February 20. Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Tej treated fans with the exciting news and shared the trailer announcement posters.

Makers of 'Operation Valentine' will be launching its trailer on February 20. The Telugu trailer will be launched by Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Varun Tej shared intriguing posters. Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Super excited! The countdown for the #FinalStrike of #OperationValentine has begun. Get ready to witness the ultimate aerial showdown! #FinalStrikeOn20thFeb."

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut.

The patriotic-thriller reportedly has adrenaline rushing aerial action sequences. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Telugu. 'Operation Valentine' is slated to release in cinemas on March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

