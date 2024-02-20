Left Menu

Bafta issues statement after prankster crashes 'Oppenheimer' team's speech

A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage - we are taking this very seriously, and dont wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further, an official from the Baftas said in a statement published by Deadline.Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA, the 77th edition of the awards saw Nolans film winning in top categories including best director, actor and supporting actor.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:04 IST
A Bafta official said they are taking the security breach ''very seriously'' which saw a prankster crash the award stage while the ''Oppenheimer'' team was accepting their award. On Sunday, a prankster walked up to the stage and stood behind filmmaker Christopher Nolan and other ''Oppenheimer'' team members as they delivered their acceptance speech for winning the best film at the British awards gala. ''A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage - we are taking this very seriously, and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,'' an official from the Baftas said in a statement published by Deadline.

Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the 77th edition of the awards saw Nolan's film winning in top categories including best director, actor and supporting actor. The gatecrash moment shows an individual, who had no connection with the film, climbe along and stand behind the film's team. The identity of the individual is not known but media reports say he was an Youtuber who got on the stage at the Royal Festival Hall, London, as part of a prank.

