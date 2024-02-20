Left Menu

Body of London chemical attacker likely found in River Thames, police say

"Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi," Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell said in a statement. "As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:35 IST
Body of London chemical attacker likely found in River Thames, police say
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London police said on Tuesday they believed they had recovered from the River Thames the body of a man suspected of injuring several people last month by throwing a corrosive chemical on them. A manhunt was launched for Abdul Ezedi after a woman and her two daughters, aged 8 and 3, were attacked on Jan. 31 in Clapham, south London, in a "horrific" incident which left the mother with life-changing injuries.

London's Metropolitan Police, who earlier this month said that based on CCTV footage Ezedi was presumed to have drowned in the Thames, said a body was seen near Tower Pier on Monday afternoon and was recovered by the Marine Policing Unit. "Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi," Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell said in a statement.

"As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints. We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time." The case drew political attention in Britain because Ezedi had been granted asylum after a sexual assault conviction. The BBC said he was originally from Afghanistan and had arrived in 2016.

Police said their enquiries into the attack continued, and the 31-year-old woman was now in a stable condition in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024