'Bangalore Days' director Anjali Menon shares update about her new film

Filmmaker Anjali Menon, best known for 'Bangalore Days', is currently working on a feature film. She has collaborated with KRG Studios for the same.

Speaking of this collaboration, Anjali Menon said, "I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world class production values. Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining and thought provoking - all at the same time." More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

