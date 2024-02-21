Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon Reunite in New Romance K-Drama by 'Love in the Moonlight' Writer

In an exciting development for South Korean drama fans, acclaimed actors Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon are set to star in a new romance drama, marking a significant return to the genre for both performers. The announcement, as reported by DongA on February 21, has sparked anticipation for what promises to be a captivating on-screen partnership.

The upcoming drama, tentatively titled "Love on a Log Bridge," represents Jung Yu Mi's first romantic drama role since her 2020 appearance in the Netflix series "The School Nurse Files." Known for her unique charm and compelling performances, Jung Yu Mi's return to the romantic drama scene has been eagerly awaited by fans. Similarly, Ju Ji Hoon makes his first foray back into romance since his iconic role in MBC's "Princess Hours" in 2006, adding to the drama's allure.

Set against the backdrop of a love rekindled, the drama tells the story of two individuals who, after being separated by family opposition at 18, unexpectedly reunite 15 years later. The narrative explores their journey to overcome destiny and various challenges to be together, promising viewers a roller-coaster of emotions.

Jung Yu Mi will portray Yoon Ji Won, reigniting a relationship with her high school sweetheart, played by Ju Ji Hoon. This pairing is highly anticipated, as both actors bring a depth of experience and a unique chemistry to the screen.

The drama is under the creative direction of Park Joon Hwa, whose previous works include hits like "Because This Is My First Life," "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim," and the "Alchemy of Souls" series. The script is penned by Lim Ye Jin, known for "Love in the Moonlight" and "The Tale of Nokdu," promising a blend of heartfelt romance and compelling storytelling.

As the production team continues to refine the drama's concept and storyline, the casting for main and supporting roles is underway, signaling the start of what is sure to be a memorable project.

Keep an eye out for further updates on South Korean dramas.