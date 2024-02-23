Tom Cruise in talks to star in Alejandro G Inarritu's new film

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks to feature in ''The Revenant'' filmmaker Alejandro G Inarritu's new movie.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the project, which marks Inaárritu’s first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are still under wraps for the feature project that was written by Inarritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

The action superstar, who has only featured in big budget franchise projects in the last decade, inked a deal with Warner Bros recently.

There is speculation that Cruise is eager to work with to filmmakers on individual projects after working in blockbusters such as ''Mission: Impossible'' and ''Top Gun: Maverick'', at Paramount. Cruise is currently working on the next ''Mission Impossible'' movie and is still developing a much-touted feature that would be shot in space for Universal and director Doug Liman.

Inarritu is known for films such as ''The Revenant'', which helped DiCaprio win a Best Actor Oscar, and ''Birdman'', ''Babel'', ''Amores Perros'' and ''Biutiful''.

Cruise, despite his global stardom and popularity as one of the most money-making filmstars of his era, is yet to win an Oscar. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for ''Born on the Fourth of July'' and ''Jerry Maguire''. He earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor category for ''Magnolia''.

