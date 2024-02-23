Left Menu

London's V&A museum seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

Swift's fans are known for swapping friendship bracelets while attending her concerts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:15 IST
Calling all Taylor Swift superfans: your dream job has just been posted. Britain's V&A museum is looking for a Taylor Swift superfan adviser, one of several advisory roles it is creating to help its curating teams learn more about niche subjects and cultural trends.

The London museum said on Friday it wanted to speak with UK-based "Swifties" ahead of the U.S. music star's upcoming European tour as it seeks "insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift memorabilia". Swift's fans are known for swapping friendship bracelets while attending her concerts.

Other superfan adviser roles the museum is advertising include positions for lovers of emojis and items such as Crocs shoes, and they are listed as part time, zero hour contract jobs on its website. It has already appointed fans of LEGO, Pokemon and Toby Jugs in similar roles. As part of the job, successful candidates will meet with the museum's curatorial team to share their knowledge.

The museum said the roles were "part of a drive to complement further the vast curatorial knowledge within the museum's walls and bring in grassroots expertise in highly specific cultural niches".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

