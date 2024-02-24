Golf-Female pro's 'mansplaining' video hits hole-in-one with fans

Left Menu

Ball, who documents her life on social media, remained composed as the off-camera stranger attempted to "mansplain" the sport's best practices to her. The 90-second clip posted by Ball on TikTok, where she has almost 170 thousand followers, has since surpassed 10 million views.

Georgia Ball scored a social media hole-in-one with a viral clip of a know-it-all male golfer repeatedly critiquing the pro golfer's technique. Ball, who documents her life on social media, remained composed as the off-camera stranger attempted to "mansplain" the sport's best practices to her.

The 90-second clip posted by Ball on TikTok, where she has almost 170 thousand followers, has since surpassed 10 million views. "You shouldn't be doing that," the man said before repeatedly adding that he had been playing golf for two decades.

Ball explained she was going through a swing change and followed it up with a perfect tee shot, to which the man responded: "See how much better that was?" "I'm happy to take advice off anyone so I was happy to hear what he said to begin with and take it on board," Ball told Cosmopolitan UK as her post went viral.

"When it started to turn a little awkward and he wouldn't let me speak, that's when I thought I should probably just try to end the conversation and continue with my golf practise."

