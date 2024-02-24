Left Menu

Lionsgate developing 'Naruto' film, ropes in filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

A live-action film based on classic Japanese manga series Naruto is being developed by Hollywood studio Lionsgate.According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has hired Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings maker Destin Daniel Cretton to direct the project.The film adaptation will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions, as well as Jeremy Latcham, Cretton, and Jeyun Munford for Hisako.Created by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999, Naruto is one of the worlds most popular manga series and has sold over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries and territories.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 12:16 IST
Lionsgate developing 'Naruto' film, ropes in filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Country:
  • United States

A live-action film based on classic Japanese manga series ''Naruto'' is being developed by Hollywood studio Lionsgate.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has hired ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' maker Destin Daniel Cretton to direct the project.

The film adaptation will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions, as well as Jeremy Latcham, Cretton, and Jeyun Munford for Hisako.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999, ''Naruto'' is one of the world's most popular manga series and has sold over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries and territories. The story of the manga follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming leader of his village. He faces an uphill battle in this mission, given the fact that the Nine-Tailed Fox spirit sealed within him at birth once brought destruction upon the place.

The manga has spawned an anime adaptation, as well as video games, numerous anime films and a sequel series ''Boruto: Naruto Next Generations''.

Cretton is currently working on ''Wonder Man'', based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. He will also direct the sequel to ''Shang-Chi'', which featured Simu Liu as the titular superhero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024