Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:09 IST
Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in prison last week, has been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves".

