Left Menu

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay, Tiger to perform 'live stunts' in Lucknow

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to visit Lucknow to promote their upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in style.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:35 IST
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay, Tiger to perform 'live stunts' in Lucknow
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to visit Lucknow to promote their upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in style. Akshay took to Instagram stories and shared the poster of the film along with a caption, which read, "Lucknow, main aa raha hoon apne Chote ke saath, milte hain, Monday ko."

Akshay and Tiger will be in Lucknow on February 24 to perform 'Live Stunts' in front of fans present at the venue to promote their film. Recently, the makers dropped the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada". The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm. The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024