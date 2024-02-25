Left Menu

"I feel blessed": Nora Fatehi on fans' positive response to her performance in 'Crakk'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is currently enjoying fans' positive response to her performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 16:48 IST
"I feel blessed": Nora Fatehi on fans' positive response to her performance in 'Crakk'
Nora Fatehi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is currently enjoying fans' positive response to her performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'. Helmed by the film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Acknowledging all the love and positive responses coming in for her role, she said, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film releases!" As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more." Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed drama 'Crakk' has managed to do decent business at the box office on the opening day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Crakk' earned Rs 4.11 crore in India on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024