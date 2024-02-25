"I feel blessed": Nora Fatehi on fans' positive response to her performance in 'Crakk'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is currently enjoying fans' positive response to her performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'. Helmed by the film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Acknowledging all the love and positive responses coming in for her role, she said, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film releases!" As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more." Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed drama 'Crakk' has managed to do decent business at the box office on the opening day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Crakk' earned Rs 4.11 crore in India on Friday. (ANI)

