Kerala CM condoles demise of Kumar Sahani

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of renowned filmmaker and academic Kumar Sahani and described his passing as a ''great loss'' to the entire progressive movement of the country.

Sahani died at a hospital in Kolkata on February 25 after battling a prolonged old age-related illness.

Vijayan, in a statement, said Sahani, who had carved out a unique creative space through his innovative style, played a decisive role in the growth of Indian parallel cinema.

His movies such as ''Maya Darpan'', ''Khayal Gatha'' and ''Tarang'' were all classics.

Sahani, who also used art as a medium for social criticism and change, had deep allegiances to the working class, he said.

Vijayan said Sahani's death was a ''great loss'' not just to the film industry but also to the entire progressive movement of the country, Vijayan added.

Recalling the filmmaker close connections with the Indian communist movement, the CM said he had great affection for Kerala and the Marxist party in the state.

Sahani was keen to be part of the party's cultural activities including the Women's Wall, a mass programme organised by the CPI (M) some years ago.

Throughout his career, Sahani achieved numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Critics Awards for Best Film in 1972, 1990, and 1991.

He also received the International Film Festival of Rotterdam FIPRESCI Award in 1990 and the Prince Claus Award in 1998, solidifying his reputation as a distinguished figure in the world of cinema.

