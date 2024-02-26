Left Menu

'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

"Oppenheimer" won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:00 IST
'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

"Oppenheimer" won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars. The three-hour epic, which takes audiences back to the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, scooped the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards' top honour - best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, "Oppenheimer" won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture - drama at the Golden Globes in January. Other winners at Sunday's PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", documentary "American Symphony" and television shows "The Bear", "Succession" and "Beef".

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024