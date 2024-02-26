Left Menu

Kota Police rescues missing NEET aspirant from his home state West Bengal

Aryan Mitra 17, a resident of Silliguri in West Bengal, was preparing for NEET in Kota and living in a hostel under the Kunhari police station.

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, missing from his hostel here for five days, was rescued from his home state West Bengal on Monday, police said, adding he is being brought back. The teen was reported to be homesick in Kota and was heading to his home without informing his parents fearing that they would stop him from coming home. So he switched off his mobile and left for home without informing anyone, police said.

Aryan Mitra (17), a resident of Silliguri in West Bengal, was preparing for NEET in Kota and living in a hostel under the Kunhari police station. He did not return to the hostel on February 21, following which the hostel manager lodged a complaint on February 22, Kota City SP Amrita Duhan said.

A police team was formed to trace the missing boy and the team got an input on the boy's location on the way from Sealdah to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, she said. The police team, with the help of the boy's parents who accompanied them, rescued him from Jalpaiguri and now he is under the protection of his parents and the police, the SP said.

