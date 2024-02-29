Left Menu

UP RERA asks promoters, agents to send project documents directly to Lucknow office

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:55 IST
UP RERA asks promoters, agents to send project documents directly to Lucknow office

The UP RERA on Thursday asked promoters to deliver the documents related to project registration, extension, editing, etc either in person or by post at its head office in Lucknow instead of sending to the regional office in Greater Noida.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has directed agents also to send their applications of registration and extension to the head office in person or by post, according to an official statement.

An official told PTI that the directive has been made as the RERA has noted that some promoters have been ''deliberately'' sending papers to the Greater Noida office, impacting hearing in their cases.

''It is important for all stakeholders to know that application of registration, extension, editing of real estate projects and applications of registration and extension of agents are being executed by head office of UP RERA at Lucknow,'' the UP RERA said.

''In various matters it has been noted that documents related to head office get delayed due to being delivered at regional office via personally or post. Hence, if applications and documents are being delivered directly at head office then requests can be processed and disposed in a time bound manner,'' it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024