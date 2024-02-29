UP RERA asks promoters, agents to send project documents directly to Lucknow office

The UP RERA on Thursday asked promoters to deliver the documents related to project registration, extension, editing, etc either in person or by post at its head office in Lucknow instead of sending to the regional office in Greater Noida.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has directed agents also to send their applications of registration and extension to the head office in person or by post, according to an official statement.

An official told PTI that the directive has been made as the RERA has noted that some promoters have been ''deliberately'' sending papers to the Greater Noida office, impacting hearing in their cases.

''It is important for all stakeholders to know that application of registration, extension, editing of real estate projects and applications of registration and extension of agents are being executed by head office of UP RERA at Lucknow,'' the UP RERA said.

''In various matters it has been noted that documents related to head office get delayed due to being delivered at regional office via personally or post. Hence, if applications and documents are being delivered directly at head office then requests can be processed and disposed in a time bound manner,'' it said in the statement.

