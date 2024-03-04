Style Up for Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival

Get ready to experience the NXT in fashion, style and music as Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT brings together India's first fashion festival.

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Blenders Pride Glassware has always been at the cusp of presenting the next in fashion, presenting experiences that have shaped the style quotient for an entire generation. The brand now forges ahead with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival, that is set to take fashion beyond the runway as India's first fashion festival.

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival has been imagined staying true to the brand's mantra of presenting an evolving world of style. While at the heart of it remains fashionable showcases by India's finest designers & stylish celebrities, in an entirely new avatar, Fashion NXT Festival takes a leap forward by bringing the brand's stylish world to audiences in newer cities, starting with Bhubaneswar and Pune in March 2024. The brand has collaborated with some of the most sought-after and buzzing lifestyle brands, that are curating a host of immersive experiences. The mission is clear – to connect the brewing aspirations of a young, growing India with fashion-forward experiences which are pocketed in select metro cities.

For its first edition, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival has already lined up stellar collaborations with some of the most exciting brands across genres. Take Nasher Miles for example, a fashion accessory brand for the modern-day traveller, that has been making waves on social media since its recent debut on Shark Tank India. Another interesting brand is All You Can Street – a streetwear collective, that is bringing a host of streetwear brands with DIY stations for audiences to customize their apparel. Similarly, brands like Beardo and MyGlamm are putting together grooming & styling stations where festival goers can get a stylish makeover by expert stylists. John Jacobs is setting up a pop-up to experience their cutting-edge eyewear through virtual try-ons. Not to miss Doodle Mapuls, which is setting up a kiosk where their artists will sketch & customize t-shirts and sneakers live for festival goers. Lastly, Audi (Pune) is showcasing their latest collection at the festival bringing audiences closer to the touch of luxury.

Surrounding these high-on-style experiences are exciting fashion showcases by designer Nachiket Barve with Sanya Malhotra in Bhubaneswar, and by designer Varun Bahl with Aditi Rao Hydari in Pune, and thumping music performances by popular artists like Ritviz, Kayan, Progressive Brothers and Rabab Randhawa, to create an electrifying atmosphere for festival goers to groove to through the day.

In essence, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival promises to be packed with multifaceted experiences across fashion, music and technology. As a first-of-its-kind concept, being India's first fashion festival, it is undoubtedly set to redefine all things fashion, style and glamour.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "As we continue to trailblaze the fashion landscape in India, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festivals bring an impressive new format that diversifies our experiences into newer towns. We're excited to collaborate with such exciting brands, that share our vision in becoming an immersive gateway into the world of style and glamour." Shruti Kedia Daga, Co-Founder and CMO, Nasher Miles said, ''We're very excited to be part of the Style 360 Brand Pop-Up Zone at the 1st edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Bhubaneswar & Pune. This association epitomizes our commitment to elevating the style quotient of the Indian traveller. At Nasher Miles, we believe that every journey is an opportunity to showcase style and functionality, and this partnership allows us to redefine the travel experience.'' Yash Shetty & Abhishek Gandhi - Co-Founders, All You Can Street said, "As the largest premier progressive fashion festival, curating an array of brands is what we do but this time for Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Bhubaneswar & Pune, we have an exclusive curation of brands that are currently creating ripples in the fashion industry. I believe Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival and All You Can Street together is bringing to you a fashion curation like never before, tapping into contrasting audiences within mainstream fashion in India." Anisha Gandhi, Celebrity Stylist and Founder, The Styling Room said, "We're elated to be a part of The Style 360 Brand Pop-Up Zone at the 1st edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Bhubaneswar & Pune. Our collaboration reflects the assortment of fashion we house to suit the best of each individual. We are thrilled to exhibit some of the most fun and finest brands both international and homegrown. From Skims, Aroka, Wear Cecil to Triune, Shop monokrom and so many more. Styling Room has created a space for you to be the most chic, confident and daring You! After all, everyday is a fashion show and this collaboration definitely is about to elevate your fashion game!" Kirthi Pillai, Co-Founder, Doodle Mapuls said, "This is a really exciting venture for us as we get to collaborate with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival at the Style 360 Brand Pop-Up Zone happening in Bhubaneshwar. It's events like these where we get to explore our creativity even more and make our art more hands-on. Want to see the art of producing T-Shirts & Doodling Shoes? Drop by our Pop Up at Sandy's Tower for a fun and colourful experience! Let's Meet, Print and Wear Merch which expresses Art, Style and Vibe." Sujot Malhotra, CEO, BEARDO said, "We're thrilled to be part of the Style 360 Brand Pop-Up Zone at the 1st edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival where we will be showcasing our grooming & styling products. Our Styling Stations at the festival will give an opportunity to festival goers of not only experiencing our products but our styling team will also help them groom with live demonstration of what our products can deliver for them. At Beardo, we pride ourselves in bringing the best of global trends to enable men to express themselves with confidence & we are glad to be given the opportunity to be a part of this platform." Apeksha Gupta, CEO, John Jacobs said, "The Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival propels our brand into the next wave of the fashion landscape. It gives us an outlet to shape eyewear as the pulse of fashion dynamically. Hoping to see you all have as much fun as we enjoyed creating the virtual experience." Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group said, "We are excited to be partnering with the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival and bring forth an immersive experience zone, blending beauty and style seamlessly. As we showcase our iconic MyGlamm Pout by Karan Johar, we invite attendees to indulge in the magic of makeup artistry and aim to celebrate individuality and empowerment, making this event a true reflection of MyGlamm's ethos. We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural edition of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival.'' Salil Rane, Head, Marketing (Audi Business) - Jubilant Motorworks Private Limited said, "Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd is happy to be part of the Style 360 Brand Pop-Up Zone at Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Pune. We look forward to a great event and to this amazing partnership." To View the Images, Click on the Links Below: Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Pune Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Bhubaneswar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)