500 women from different SHGs felicitated in Ranchi

More than 500 women from various self-help groups (SHGs) in Jharkhand were felicitated by Vikas Bharti Bishunpur and the Foundation of Betterment of Humankind during a programme here on Wednesday. The event was organised to commemorate International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Among those honoured was Padma Shri awardee Chami Murmu, who received the Phulo-Jhano award.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Bharti secretary Ashok Bhagat highlighted the significant achievements of women in diverse fields. He emphasised that Vikas Bharti has been dedicatedly working towards the empowerment of women for several years.

