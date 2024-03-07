Mahashivratri presents opportunity to highlight MP's spiritual tourism potential: Official

Mahashivratri will be celebrated across several renowned temples in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and it will present an opportunity to highlight the unparalleled spiritual tourism potential of the state, a senior official said.

Temples like Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Bhojeshwar in Bhojpur, Ekant Dham in Omkareshwar, Chauragarh temple in Pachmarhi and Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, among others, will see a steady stream of devotees all through the day, the official added.

''Mahashivratri presents an opportune moment to highlight the unparalleled spiritual tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh. Mahakal Lok attracts millions of devotees every year. The Ekant Dham and Chauragarh temple provide spiritual seekers with serene retreats to connect with their inner selves,'' Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, and managing director of MP Tourism Board said.

''The Pashupatinath Temple holds a special place among devotees for its sacred ambiance and historical significance. The Bhojeshwar temple is a testament to ancient Indian architecture and craftsmanship, captivating both historians and devotees alike,'' Shukla added.

Mahashivratri is a celebration that allows MP to showcase its rich cultural and religious heritage, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state is rigorously working on establishing new spiritual corridors, Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)