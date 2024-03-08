Left Menu

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, known for such popular titles as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump", died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1, publisher Shueisha said on Friday. He was 68. "Dragon Ball", first published in Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984, was later adopted into movies, video games and TV series, which were distributed in more than 80 countries.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:00 IST
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
Representative Image Image Credit: Reddit / r/DragonballLegends
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, known for such popular titles as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump", died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1, publisher Shueisha said on Friday. He was 68.

"Dragon Ball", first published in Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984, was later adopted into movies, video games and TV series, which were distributed in more than 80 countries. Toriyama was also known as a character and monster designer of the blockbuster role-playing game series "Dragon Quest".

"We will never forget Akira Toriyama for the gift he left on this earth. I can't imagine a world without Dragon Ball," a fan wrote on the official "Dragon Ball" website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024