Left Menu

Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works

Four people are under investigation, charged with fraud and crimes against intellectual property According to the police, "a couple of young followers of Banksy's street art with economic problems" created Banksy-style works with stencils and ink stamps from the Zaragoza workshop, which they at first sold at prices no higher than 80 euros. But a distributor "with knowledge of the functioning of the graphic work market", in collaboration with an "interested distribution entity", made fake certificates attributing the works to the secretive Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-03-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 15:10 IST
Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Police in Spain have dismantled an art forgery ring suspected of selling artworks falsely attributed to British street artist Banksy, with some pieces fetching prices of 1,500 euros ($1,640) or higher. The Catalonia regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra said on Thursday it had raided a workshop inside an apartment in the city of Zaragoza, where the forgers created the fake works before distributing them through auction rooms, antique shops or online platforms.

Investigators have seized nine works and recorded at least 25 sales to victims in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Scotland, the Mossos added in a statement. Four people are under investigation, charged with fraud and crimes against intellectual property According to the police, "a couple of young followers of Banksy's street art with economic problems" created Banksy-style works with stencils and ink stamps from the Zaragoza workshop, which they at first sold at prices no higher than 80 euros.

But a distributor "with knowledge of the functioning of the graphic work market", in collaboration with an "interested distribution entity", made fake certificates attributing the works to the secretive Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed. The artworks were presented as being part of Banksy's "Dismaland" project, a 2015 theme park-style installation in the British town of Weston-super-Mare.

But the company Pest Control, the only body that certifies Banksy's oeuvre, found that both the artworks and certificates were false. "The investigation remains open and further victims and new arrests are not ruled out," the Mossos added. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024