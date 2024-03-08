Left Menu

Award ceremony held in Delhi to recognise young women achievers

YFLO-Delhi is privileged to partner with the Union Ministry of Culture a collaboration that magnified our commitment to amplify the voices and vision of extraordinary women. Together, we have not only recognised their remarkable contributions but also reaffirmed our dedication to advancing gender equality and empowerment, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:52 IST
From equal rights champions to wellness entrepreneurs, several young women achievers were celebrated on Friday during an event at the National Gallery of Modern Art, organisers said.

Actor Lisa Ray was the chief guest at the Young Achiever's Awards - 2024 ceremony, held to celebrate International Women's Day.

''Tonight, we are here to celebrate the incredible achievements of young women all across India. Let's keep pushing our boundaries and supporting each other on our journeys to success. Here's to diversity, resilience and endless possibilities for women,'' a statement issued by the organisers quoted Ray as saying.

Young FICCI Ladies Organisation-Delhi (YFLO-Delhi) hosted the event while the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) was event partner.

The Young Achiever's Awards is an annual event organised by YFLO-Delhi, dedicated to recognising outstanding contributions of young Indian women under 45 years of age across diverse fields, it said.

The notable awardees this year included Mira Kapoor, influencer and wellness entrepreneur; Adwaita Nayyar, CEO of Nykaa; Mallika Dua, comedian; Arundhati Katju, law and equal rights campaigner; Baljeet Kaur, mountaineer; and Dutee Chand, athlete; among others, the statement said.

Divya Jain, the chairperson of YFLO-Delhi, said in the statement, ''International Women's Day has always been special, as we stand united in celebration of the unwavering strength of women worldwide. YFLO-Delhi is privileged to partner with the (Union) Ministry of Culture; a collaboration that magnified our commitment to amplify the voices and vision of extraordinary women.'' ''Together, we have not only recognised their remarkable contributions but also reaffirmed our dedication to advancing gender equality and empowerment,'' she added.

