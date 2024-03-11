Left Menu

Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project

Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:40 IST
Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project
Actor Vijay (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. The South Indian Artistes' Association issued a statement expressing gratitude to Vijay for his contribution.

Actor Nassar, who heads the Nadigar Sangam, initiated the construction of the new building in Chennai a few years ago. Unfortunately, the project faced financial hurdles and came to a halt. Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. Actor-minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also donated a significant amount to the trust.

The building is said to have a 1000-seater auditorium. More details regarding the building's construction work are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

