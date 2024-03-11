Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project
Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam.
- Country:
- India
Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. The South Indian Artistes' Association issued a statement expressing gratitude to Vijay for his contribution.
Actor Nassar, who heads the Nadigar Sangam, initiated the construction of the new building in Chennai a few years ago. Unfortunately, the project faced financial hurdles and came to a halt. Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. Actor-minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also donated a significant amount to the trust.
The building is said to have a 1000-seater auditorium. More details regarding the building's construction work are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"BrahMos will be our primary weapon now," says Navy Chief after Rs 19,000 crore deal cleared by Center
Valuation of India's textile sector has crossed Rs 12 lakh crore: PM Modi.
Sikkim govt to create fixed deposits of Rs 10,800 in name of newborns
SC imposes Rs 1L as costs on petitioner for appeal against HC order deferring plea in promotion issue
Dark fibre case: Deposit Rs 12.5 lakh of total fine imposed by SAT, SC to ex-NSE CEO