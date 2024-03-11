Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' to be out on OTT, actor shares his experience working in film

After having a theatrical run, actor Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' will now be out on OTT. The film is all set to be released on ZEE5 on March 14.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Recalling working in the film, Pankaj said, "It was a real honour for me to get to portray one of the most illustrious leaders of our country who laid the foundation for our country's success. While I was aware of Atal Ji and his remarkable political journey, this film introduced me to many more inspiring qualities and facets of his life which have now left an indelible mark on my life. Portraying Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has truly been one of the highlights of my career and for that, I am grateful. Now that the film is marking its world digital debut, I urge all Indians across the world to watch the remarkable story of this simple man and take back many lessons".

The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)