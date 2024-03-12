Left Menu

I&B minister launches 'Swaraj' series on OTT platform

The minister also said that a new 52-episode serial Sardar The Game Changer has been launched by Doordarshan on March 10 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The first season of Swaraj will consist of 10 episodes and will be available in seven regional languages -- Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:35 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched the first season of ''Swaraj'' on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, the launch of the series on the over-the-top (OTT) platform was a true tribute to all those unsung great heroes of our independence who sacrificed everything for the country.

He said the series was commissioned taking inspiration from the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' national campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and captures the stories of bravery in India's freedom struggle about which very few people know.

''These are the wars which got lost somewhere in the pages of history. I am confident that this series will instil a sense of pride in our youth towards the history of our nation,'' Thakur said.

He said the series will help the national and international audience understand the spirit of the country's 500-year-long relentless struggle to gain independence from colonial rulers.

Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the 75-episode show brings to the fore the tales of courage and valour of the country's freedom fighters.

It also narrates India's historical journey from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when India achieved independence. The minister also said that a new 52-episode serial ''Sardar: The Game Changer'' has been launched by Doordarshan on March 10 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The first season of ''Swaraj'' will consist of 10 episodes and will be available in seven regional languages -- Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

