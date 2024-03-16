Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzle at day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan and Fatima Sana Shaikh brought the glamour quotient to the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI as they turned showstoppers for designers Varun Chakkilam, Sakshi Bhati and Arvind Ampula.Chakkilam began the day as he presented his collection Lenora, comprising royal outfits with a contemporary twist.The idea behind the collection, which included outfits for men and women, is to celebrate the beauty of light in all its forms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:25 IST
Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzle at day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week
Sara Ali Khan (image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan and Fatima Sana Shaikh brought the glamour quotient to the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI as they turned showstoppers for designers Varun Chakkilam, Sakshi Bhati and Arvind Ampula.

Chakkilam began the day as he presented his collection ''Lenora'', comprising royal outfits with a contemporary twist.

The idea behind the collection, which included outfits for men and women, is to celebrate the beauty of light in all its forms. From saree to lehengas, suits and kurtas with the blazers, every piece of work had some unique detail.

The colour palette included silver, beige and white, often accompanied by a touch of pink, violet and maroon.

Khan, 28, walked the ramp in an embellished shimmery grey lehenga, in which she didn't feel ''restricted''.

''For me, as a person, the most important thing is comfort and being who you are. You should be able to use your clothes to express who you are but not let it overpower you. What I liked about this outfit is that I got to feel, flow and move. I didn't feel restricted. I had fun,'' she told reporters at the post show conference.

According to the actor, people should wear an outfit they feel comfortable with.

''I have a film coming up where I'm playing a character from the 1940s era. So it felt good that I got to do something modern for a while. I'll go back to the traditional, vintage looks after this,'' Khan said, referring to her upcoming period drama ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''.

Chakkilam's presentation was followed by Bhati, who unveiled her collection of beautifully crafted garments, celebrating the beauty of nature.

The young designer's collection, called Ember Glow, had a very different colour palette, including more of a light pink, blue, green and white dresses, decorated with the floral prints and matching accessories. The accessories of each model perfectly complemented the entire appearance.

Haasan turned muse for Bhatt, walking the ramp in a light grey lehenga featuring floral threadwork. She donned minimal accessories and sported a long wavy hairstyle that perfectly complemented the entire look.

Ampula's show marked the runway debut of ''Dangal'' star Shaikh, who walked the ramp in a purple lehenga. The collection, titled ''Whispers of Empires'', started with the presentation of red and white combinations, which were soon overtaken by white and green outfits. It further had the combination of purple and yellow, white and yellow, and royal purple. The end had an extension of red attires with the floral prints on them. About her runway debut, Shaikh later told reporters, ''I felt really good to walk the ramp, everybody was so supportive. I'm not a model, I'm just an actor. I was fortunate that he gave me the chance to walk in this beautiful garment. I did it for the first time and that's why it was so special.'' Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024