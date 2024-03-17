Left Menu

Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan attend screening of Punjabi film 'Jahankilla'

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan attended the screening of the Punjabi film 'Jahankilla' in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:54 IST
Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan attend screening of Punjabi film 'Jahankilla'
Irfan Pathan, Kapil Dev . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and former pacer Irfan Pathan attended the screening of the Punjabi film 'Jahankilla' in Mumbai. 'Jahankilla' is a riveting tale of sacrifice, love, friendship, and patriotism set against the backdrop of Punjab's villages.

Irfan Pathan was accompanied by his son for the event. Apart from Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar also graced the event.

Sharing his thoughts post the preview of the film, Kapil Dev said, "I am deeply honoured to support the talented young team behind 'Jahankilla.' Their dedication to storytelling and their portrayal of Punjab's valorous spirit truly resonated with me. I believe this film not only entertains but also inspires, and I am proud to lend my support to such a meaningful project." The film, directed by Vickey Kadam, follows the journey of Shinda, a young man from a humble background, who joins the police force propelled by familial sacrifices. The film is dedicated to the first responders of the country and delves into the interconnected themes of national integration, women, and youth empowerment, weaving them together to create a compelling narrative.

Jobanpreet Singh, the lead actor said, "I am thrilled to bring Shinda's story to life in 'Jahankilla.' It's a tale of resilience and determination that resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing the trials and triumphs of those who dare to dream against all odds." Sharing her excitement, Gurbani Gill stated, "Portraying Simran has been a journey of self-discovery. Her character's strength and vulnerability are a testament to the complexities of human emotion. I'm honoured to be part of a film that celebrates love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of Punjab."

The movie is set for worldwide release on March 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024