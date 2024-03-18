Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

While "The Color Purple" actor Danielle Brooks didn't take home the Oscar for best supporting actress at the Oscars last weekend, she and cast members took home the NAACP Image award on Saturday for Outstanding Motion Picture. On the red carpet, Brooks told Reuters that out of all her accolades, she's most grateful to the NAACP Awards for acknowledging "The Color Purple" team with several nominations.

