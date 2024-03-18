Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra visits Mumbai theatre screening 'Yodha', delighted fans throng actor

After playing a RAW agent in 'Mission Majnu' last year, Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another action-packed thriller, 'Yodha.'

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 14:37 IST
Sidharth Malhotra visits Mumbai theatre screening 'Yodha', delighted fans throng actor
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani pose for a photo during the screening of the movie 'Yodha', at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After potraying a RAW agent in 'Mission Majnu' last year, actor Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another action-packed thriller, 'Yodha.' Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' hit theaters a few days ago and as per trade analysts reports is performing well at the Box Office.

To show his appreciation for his fans' support in making the film a success, the actor decided to surprise some of them by visiting a cinema in Mumbai. A recent video of the actor shared widely on social media showed fans thronging him at a Mumbai theatre. The clip captures Sidharth interacting with moviegoes and taking selfies with them after they watched a show of 'Yodha'.

Fans of the 'Kapoor & Sons' actor can be heard cheering for him and expressing their love for the film. Sidharth looked stylish in an army green T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and pants. Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows the character of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Sidharth had also recently visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from scratch, you can take a lot of liberties. We have introduced many variations in the film, and the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah.' Here, I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it features some of my best action sequences in the last decade or so."

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024