Sidharth Malhotra visits Mumbai theatre screening 'Yodha', delighted fans throng actor

After potraying a RAW agent in 'Mission Majnu' last year, actor Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another action-packed thriller, 'Yodha.' Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' hit theaters a few days ago and as per trade analysts reports is performing well at the Box Office.

To show his appreciation for his fans' support in making the film a success, the actor decided to surprise some of them by visiting a cinema in Mumbai. A recent video of the actor shared widely on social media showed fans thronging him at a Mumbai theatre. The clip captures Sidharth interacting with moviegoes and taking selfies with them after they watched a show of 'Yodha'.

Fans of the 'Kapoor & Sons' actor can be heard cheering for him and expressing their love for the film. Sidharth looked stylish in an army green T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and pants. Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows the character of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Sidharth had also recently visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from scratch, you can take a lot of liberties. We have introduced many variations in the film, and the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah.' Here, I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it features some of my best action sequences in the last decade or so."

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie. (ANI)

