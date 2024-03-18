Mumbai suburban district has 72.28 lakh voters, 4,632 of them centenarians

Mumbai suburban district has more than 72 lakh eligible voters and over 4,600 of them are 100 years or above in age, and it has added nearly four lakh electors after the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, an official said on Monday.

Collector and district election officer Rajendra Kshirsagar, addressing a press conference in Bandra, said Mumbai suburban, which will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, has 72,28,403 eligible lakh, about 4 lakh more compared to the 2019 elections.

Of these voters, 38,94,180 are men, 33,33,422 women and 801 transgender persons. Among the registered electors, 14,113 are persons with disability (PwD) and 1,01,673 are above 85 years of age, including 4,632 who are 100 or older, said the collector.

Separate teams will be formed to look after voters with disability. The Election Commission has decided to provide ballot paper facility at home for PwD voters and those above the age of 85, according to Kshirsagar.

''For those above 85 years of age and for certified handicapped voters, the Election Commission has provided this (ballot paper) facility,'' he said, adding since last month they have been reaching out to such electors and making them aware of this option available to them.

Whether or not to avail this option will be the sole discretion of such voters, the collector clarified, adding super seniors coming out to exercise their franchise will inspire others.

Kshirsagar said all polling stations in the suburban district will be disabled-friendly and wheelchairs will be provided to elderly and voters with special needs.

Mumbai suburban district has four Lok Sabha constituencies and 26 assembly seats.

Kshirsagar said registration of voters in the 18 to 19 age group in the district was just 0.5 per cent as compared to the national average of 3 per cent.

Last month, officials conducted a special drive to register more voters in the age groups of 19 to 20 and 20 to 21 years, said the collector.

Kshirsagar said he has sent around 4,000 letters with his signature to Bollywood celebrities and prominent figures in the entertainment industry staying in Mumbai suburban district and appealed to them to spread awareness about voting.

According to the collector, veteran actor Jitendra has already responded and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers, while they have approached superstar Amir Khan and singer Kailash Kher to issue a similar appeal.

He said the district will have 7,363 polling stations at 1,083 locations, apart from 27 auxiliary booths. Auxiliary polling booths are created where there are more than 1,500 voters.

More than 44,000 polling personnel will be on duty on the voting day, Kshirsagar said, adding the district has more than the required number of EVMs and their first level checking was done in August-September 2023.

He said authorities have set up an integrated control room in the district for Lok Sabha polls and by dialling 1950 and 18002166090, citizens can register their complaints. Voters can also use Cvigil app to lodge their complaints or convey their grievances.

The collector informed that on Monday he held a meeting with representatives of political parties and gave instructions to them about the model code of conduct and other issues related to the upcoming elections.

Their will be a three-level single window system for candidates to get various permissions, said Kshirsagar.

According to the collector, so far 12,290 banners and posters have been removed from various locations in the suburban district.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

