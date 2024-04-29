Penultimate Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Nomination Process Commences
Nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections (57 constituencies, including seven in Delhi) commenced on Monday. Nominations can be filed until May 6, with scrutiny on May 7 and withdrawal deadline on May 9. This phase covers constituencies in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and West Bengal, following the completion of two earlier phases.
The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi, will go to polls commenced on Monday.
The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.
According to the notification, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.
May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.
Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.
So far, two phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed.
